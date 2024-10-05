Chet Holmgren's Health Key to OKC Thunder Success
Oklahoma City’s young roster is looking to compete for an NBA title next season, but one star is holding the team together.
Last season, the Thunder rose to the No.1 seed in the West and won a playoff series for the first time since 2016. Perhaps the biggest difference from the Thunder’s play-in campaign a year earlier was the addition of Chet Holmgren.
The No. 2 overall pick in 2022 finished second in last season’s Rookie of the Year race and showed All-NBA potential throughout the year. He averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while playing in all 82 games and another 10 in the playoffs.
In ESPN’s recent article detailing what could push each team over the top, Kevin Pelton explained that Holmgren’s health could make the difference between a good and great season in Oklahoma City. After not missing a game last season, it might seem odd to paint Holmgren’s health as such a big factor.
However, Holmgren missed the entire 2022-23 season with a foot injury. While he managed to play each game last season, there is always a concern that type of injury could flare up again, particularly for a 7-footer.
Going into last season, Holmgren playing all 82 games was not expected, and his healthy season was a massive plus for the Thunder. Although the Thunder will need Holmgren healthy to achieve their goal of winning a championship, they are still better prepared to deal with an absence than they have been in past years.
Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Thunder over the offseason to play alongside Holmgren and help the team have a legitimate inside presence at all times. Considering Hartenstein’s experience starting in New York, he is more than capable of filling in for Holmgren should he miss games.
As Holmgren looks to make a leap in year 2 and become more involved offensively, the Thunder’s final spot in the standings could hinge on his ability to stay on the floor.
