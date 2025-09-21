Chet Holmgren's Third-Year Leap Could Mirror Star Teammate's Progression
Chet Holmgren has had two major setbacks to start his NBA career, but that hasn't stopped him from becoming a vital piece to a title-winning team in the Oklahoma City Thunder.
First, a Lisfranc injury in a Pro-Am game the summer he was drafted into the league in 2023. Second, a pelvic fracture in his sophomore season a year ago. That fracture ultimately sidelined him for a large portion of the regular season, as Holmgren played in just 32 contests.
But it didn't really hinder him come playoff time. There were a couple duds of performances in the postseason, but when playing against the likes of Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner, those matchups can warrant a few of those.
Overall, Holmgren had an irreplaceable playoff run for the Thunder, averaging over 15 points a game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across 23 games. And without a true regular season to hinge on, Holmgren still managed this type of impact on the series.
Now, heading into his third year as a Thunder, he has the opportunity to upskill yet again and establish himself even further—this year as an NBA champ.
Not competing in many games throughout last year's regular season due to injury held him back some in that regard. While his fellow 2023 draftee Jalen Williams was named to the Western Conference NBA All-Star Team and to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team, Holmgren wasn't able to showcase his abilities to the degree that Williams did.
But many would tell you that this upcoming season would be where Holmgren can take that leap like Williams, getting back on his superstar track as he and the Thunder hope to avoid anymore future injuries or hindrances. And as Holmgren looks at the successes that are Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams—that only fuels his fire seeing his brothers be great, and could add an even bigger chip on his shoulder to be great alongside them.
With Holmgren's ability as a shot-blocker, interior rim protector, rebounder, three-level scorer, he has the skill set to really make that huge leap in 2025-26—barring any unforeseen setbacks, Holmgren's going to make that happen.