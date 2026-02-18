What Chet Holmgren's First All-Star Nod Could Mean for OKC Thunder

The NBA All-Star break is nearly behind us. The NBA starts up games on Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder return to action on Friday night. In the second half of the season, do not be surprised if you see a new version of Chet Holmgren.

This past weekend, Holmgren made his NBA All-Star game debut, posting 10 points, four rebounds, an assist and two blocks in 13 total minutes of work in an effort that helped life his team to the NBA All-Star game title in the new Team USA vs. Team World format. He helped the youngsters knock off the elderstatesmen of Team USA All-Stars and defeat Team World in the process.

Oklahoma City is on an impressive run of unique All-Stars. It started with Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander making his first All-Star appearance in Salt Lake City during the 2022-23 campaign. Then, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams made his All-Star debut last season in the bay area. Now, Holmgren.

Following the All-Star break, both Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams improved after their inital selections.

Gilgeous-Alexander improved his scoring average three whole points per game averaging 33.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists a night while shooting 51% from the floor, 35% from beyond the arc and 88% from the charity stripe in 15 games. That provided the team a massive boost to get into the NBA Play-in Tournament where they beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game and fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next contest.

For Williams, he elevated his game as well. Going from an All-Star who saw his case bolstered by the team's lofty record to an All-NBA and All-Defensive player by season's end en route to the team's first NBA Championship a year ago as the squad's no. 2 scoring option.

The Santa Clara product improved by 2.3 points per game following the All-Star break last year, averaging 23.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 5.3 assists nightly while shooting 49% from the floor, 42% from 3-point land (up from 34% pre-All-Star-Break) and 81% from the charity stripe across 18 games.

Holmgren, like his two All-Star teammates, has extreme confidence in his game and for good reason. He has been through a lot in his NBA journey. From one of the most popular high school recruits, to a No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, missing his rookie season due to injury and racing back from a fractured hip a year ago to not only return to the floor but put up a historic defensive performance in the NBA Finals to help the Thunder net a title.

Now, the Gonzaga product is enjoying a career year, headlined by his first All-Star nod and being a lock to make first team All-Defense by season's end. Do not be shocked if he sees an improved post All-Star break stretch just as his teammates did. Building on his 17.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.4 stocks (Steals plus blocks) per game across 49 contests while shooting 56% from the floor, 35% from 3-point land and 78% at the charity stripe.

One thing that will boost his numbers is the Thunder's expected health out of the All-Star break. Getting him back to a play-finishing role on offense that allowed his numbers to surge earlier this year.