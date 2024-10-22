Chet Holmgren Sends Message to Former Gonzaga Teammates Following Announcement
The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be competitive in the NBA for years to come, in large part due to the young trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
Gilgeous-Alexander was an MVP finalist a season ago and Williams is a borderline All-Star. Holmgren has just one season under his belt, but it's been known since he was going viral in high school that he was going to be a star in the NBA.
Along the way, Holmgren teamed up with Jalen Suggs in high school, before following his footsteps and attending Gonzaga similar to the current Orlando Magic guard. The two Minnesota natives had incredible careers for the Bulldogs, becoming top-five picks in back-to-back drafts.
On Monday, with the NBA season one day away, the Magic signed Suggs to a long-term contract extension as he's become a key piece of their core. The five-year, $151 million contract proves how incredible Suggs has become.
Following the news, Holmgren shared a post in support of Suggs.
A lot of years, work and people behind this one. Congrats brotha @jalensuggs, earned this one," Holmgren wrote on X.
Suggs will continue to play a key role in the Magic returning to the postseason after posting a 47-35 record in the 2023-24 NBA season.
Like Suggs, Holmgren will play a prominent role for a playoff team, and he did so last season. The Thunder are building off a 57-25 season in which they earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and Holmgren helped the team make a 17-win leap.
The two Gonzaga products and Minnesota natives shared a high school basketball experience, so it's no surprise they're good friends, even if they are competing on two different NBA teams. Like Suggs, Holmgren will soon earn a lofty contract extension.
