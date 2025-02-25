Chris Finch Bashes OKC Thunder, Officials Following Comeback Win
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves squared off in a knock down drag out fight on Monday on the second night of a rare same-team back-to-back. After the Timberwolves pulled off a jaw-dropping 25 point comeback win, head coach Chris Finch stole headlines for all the wrong reasons.
"It's so frustrating to play this team because they foul a ton... They foul all the time. And then you can't really touch Shai. It's a very frustrating thing," Finch said following the game.
This is a questionable quip to have after not only an impressive 25 point comeback, but a game in which the Timberwolves won the free throw battle 39 to 29. This on the heels of the Timberwolves having a 28-20 free throw edge in Sunday's affair.
As for his concerns about superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, on Sunday the Thunder star took 11 free throws to Anthony Edwards' 10. One of Gilgeous-Alexander's attempt came via a technical foul issued to Edwards which had nothing to do with touching up the league's best scorer.
Overall this season, the Thunder commit allow 24.8 free throws a game compared to shooting just 16.4 times a night at the charity stripe. Sure, Oklahoma City plays a physical style that can make teams uncomfortable but they are whistled for it nearly more than anyone. On the flip side, the Timberwolves are only beeped for 18.1 fouls a game and attempt the 15th most free bees a night.
So despite the narrative and sour grapes, the grievances aired by Finch hold no merrit and serve as merely a distraction from his teams impressive win.
