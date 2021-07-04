Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Chris Paul Thanks Sam Presti Following Career Performance

Following a career performance, Chris Paul made sure to shoutout Oklahoma City's general manager.
Author:
Publish date:

Following the biggest performance of his storied career, future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul made sure to give a shoutout to Thunder general manager Sam Presti.

After posting one of his best playoff performances, 41 points, eight assists, four rebounds and zero turnovers, that sent him to his first ever NBA Finals appearance, Paul saved a thank you for Presti.

After acquiring Chris Paul before the 2020 season, Presti helped Paul revive his career alongside a young Thunder squad before shipping him off to a team of Paul’s choice.

A move that Paul apparently has not forgotten.

“A big thanks to Sam Presti for even allowing all this to happen,” he said following the biggest game of his career.

Presti has grown a solid reputation among stars as of late, helping facilitate Paul to a team of his choice, as well as Al Horford, who spent one season with the Thunder.

Horford also only had good things to say of the organization. Next up should be Kemba Walker, who was acquired in the first blockbuster trade of the offseason.

Chris Paul, Kemba Walker

Chris Paul guards Kemba Walker in the NBA All-Star game.

In the future, Presti’s reputation for helping players should pay dividends for small market Oklahoma City.

Chris Paul, LeBron James
News

Chris Paul Thanks Sam Presti Following Career Performance

USATSI_15767102
Video

Watch: Potential Thunder Target James Bouknight's 2021 NBA Draft Combine Interview

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks
Draft Coverage

Kemba Walker Could be Key to Thunder Trading Into Top Five

NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Turkey’s Alperen Sengun

Evan Mobley, USC Trojans
Draft Coverage

Gauging Oklahoma City's Packages to Move Up in the 2021 Draft

Kai Jones, Texas Longhorns
Draft Coverage

Watch: Combine Interview for Potential Thunder Draft Pick Kai Jones

Sam Presti, OKC Thunder
News

Mannix: 'I believe unequivocally that if the Celtics made an offer to Sam Presti he would have taken it'

Ziaire Williams
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Stanford’s Ziaire Williams