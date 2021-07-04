Chris Paul Thanks Sam Presti Following Career Performance

Following the biggest performance of his storied career, future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul made sure to give a shoutout to Thunder general manager Sam Presti.

After posting one of his best playoff performances, 41 points, eight assists, four rebounds and zero turnovers, that sent him to his first ever NBA Finals appearance, Paul saved a thank you for Presti.

After acquiring Chris Paul before the 2020 season, Presti helped Paul revive his career alongside a young Thunder squad before shipping him off to a team of Paul’s choice.

A move that Paul apparently has not forgotten.

“A big thanks to Sam Presti for even allowing all this to happen,” he said following the biggest game of his career.

Presti has grown a solid reputation among stars as of late, helping facilitate Paul to a team of his choice, as well as Al Horford, who spent one season with the Thunder.

Horford also only had good things to say of the organization. Next up should be Kemba Walker, who was acquired in the first blockbuster trade of the offseason.

Chris Paul guards Kemba Walker in the NBA All-Star game. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports

In the future, Presti’s reputation for helping players should pay dividends for small market Oklahoma City.