Ajay Mitchell Can Win OKC Thunder Round 2

As the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers continue to duel in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs, the defending champions, Oklahoma City Thunder, receive well-deserved rest after sweeping the No. 8-seeded Phoenix Suns in the opening round. During this time, OKC can look back on how it got into this luxurious position.

The team's breakout star and Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Ajay Mitchell, was a big reason why, stepping up exactly when needed to after star wing Jalen Williams went down with an injury. Against one of the two potential competitors in the second round, OKC will need Mitchell to continue to step up, as he has the entire season when healthy and active.

The second-year player has started extremely strongly in his first playoffs as a key rotation player. He played sporadically in the 2025 run, tallying 3.4 points per game across 12 appearances.

Through the first four games of the 2026 playoffs, Mitchell has hit another gear. Averaging 29.3 minutes per game across four appearances, two starts, the Belgian guard is averaging 15 points per game, playing his best basketball in the closeout Game 4.

Mitchell scored 22 points and added on four rebounds and six assists in the team's nine-point win. He drilled four 3-pointers as he helped will the Thunder to their third straight first round series sweep, improving head coach Mark Daigneault's unbeaten record in first round games.

The guard rebounded from an inefficient showing in the Thunder's first away game of the postseason, the game prior, his first in the starting lineup in the absence of Williams. Just as he has the entire season, the second-year, but mature guard adjusted to the new role, gelling beautifully in the system.

"[Ajay Mitchell] was running the offense and getting good shots for us, and then he does amazing things for us on defense for us too," Thunder star center Chet Holmgren said after the victory in Game 4. "He's going to do it anyway, but I just tell him to live in the paint, get to the rim and get fouled. He's really good at it, and we saw that tonight. And then he bangs in a couple of threes, and it's a pretty nice night."

Despite the Thunder not knowing who they will take on in the next round of the playoffs just yet, Mitchell is still going to be important in the result in the series despite the opposition. With the availability of one of the team's brightest stars in question, OKC's breakout star will continue to have an increased role.