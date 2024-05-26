Could a Familiar Face End Up Back on OKC Thunder This Summer?
The Thunder’s excited, unexpected season came to an end in the second round of the playoffs. The journey is just beginning though. Oklahoma City’s title window is officially open, and anyone who has watched the team through the rebuild knows just how good these next five years could be.
Oklahoma City is still ahead of schedule, too. The team wasn’t supposed to sniff the No. 1 seed in a brutal Western Conference but still took the league by storm. If it weren’t for a handful of PJ Washington 3-pointers and a tough Derrick Jones Jr. turnaround jumper, this might even be a different conversation. But the Thunder are clearly poised for success and the team has a bright future ahead.
With the current core still extremely young and most players on the roster getting their first experience of playoff basketball, there’s not much Oklahoma City needs to do besides keep the band together and keep improving. There’s little moves here and there that would make sense, like a backup big man or another secondary scorer, but it’s not crazy to suggest that Oklahoma City stays put.
With the pile of draft picks and young assets though, there’s also the possibility of a league altering trade. It feels highly unlikely, but it’s something to consider.
Bleacher Report recently released an article detailing surprise landing spots for the free agent class, and suggested a big name to the Thunder. It isn’t the first time Paul George has been linked back to Oklahoma City either.
“OKC is set to have around $33 million in cap space this summer, which isn't close to the $48 million player option George holds for 2024-25,” Grant Hughes wrote. “His starting salary on a hypothetical four-year, $212 million max (not saying the Thunder should go all the way there, but we need the numbers on record) would be even higher.
“The Thunder could dig into their stockpile of picks to move money, though it probably wouldn't take sweeteners to dump Josh Giddey, which would clear $8 million in room. Kenrich Williams' $6.7 million would be easy enough to relocate, putting the Thunder within range of the number they'd need.”
George experienced arguably the best season of his career in Oklahoma City and seemed to really connect with the fanbase. The majority of his enjoyment likely came from playing alongside one of his best friends in Russell Westbrook, though. He seems like he enjoys being in Los Angeles and was built for the Hollywood lights.
It’s all about what George wants now. If winning a ring is at the top of his priority list, he’d be hard pressed to find a better landing spot than being the missing piece in Oklahoma City. Giving the Thunder another big forward that can move around between the three and the four spot would be a perfect fit on paper. It doesn’t fully solve the Thunder’s rebounding issues, but gives the team another elite defender and someone to take the pressure off of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.
George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season for the Clippers. His last season in Oklahoma City, he averaged a career-high 8.2 rebounds.
Theoretically, he’d be a perfect fit for the Thunder. In reality though, the odds of him returning to Oklahoma City seem slim to none. If he wants to explore the possibility though, the Thunder certainly have the assets to make something happen.
