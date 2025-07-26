Could Clippers Pose a Threat to Thunder in 2026?
Of all 30 NBA teams, few had as productive of an offseason as the Los Angeles Clippers. Out went Norman Powell, but in came John Collins, Bradley Beal, Chris Paul and Brook Lopez to create a strong group of veteran talent.
The Clippers are certainly old, but that doesn't mean they don't project to be good. If healthy, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are still some of the best players in the game, and the supporting cast around them looks to have more depth in the 2025-26 season. Injuries could hold it back from being a true championship contender, but the case scenario could put them towards the top of the Western Conference.
Looking at the teams that could threaten the Oklahoma City Thunder out of the West, Los Angeles seems like one of the more likely — alongside the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers have struggled to find legitimate playoff success in the Leonard era, but perhaps this could be the year.
Ultimately, the Thunder is still the far-and-away favorite to come out of the West for the second-straight year. After capturing its first NBA Finals win, it has retained the entirety of its roster. With how young the talent is across the board, its rotation should only get stronger with a year of experience under its belt.
Oklahoma City isn't going to enter this season with many worries. As good as Los Angeles might look now, it is a step below where the Thunder is at. However, if an upset in the playoffs were to occur, the Clippers would be one of those teams to look at potentially making a championship run.
Leonard is a proven playoff performer, though he'll have to last through the regular season in the health department. The forward can absolutely be the main guy on a championship squad, especially when he has as many scorers and veterans alongside him. Oklahoma City's youth doesn't seem to be an issue at this point, but Los Angeles would be the team to reverse that.
The Thunder will be the favorites once again, yes. Just don't underestimate what the Clippers could do.