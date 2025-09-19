Could OKC Thunder Reach Rare Air By Way of 70 Wins?
Since moving to Oklahoma City, the Thunder have had some really impressive regular season campaigns. Five 50-win seasons and two 60-win seasons to be exact, with others right on the cusp.
Oklahoma City cruised to a 57-25 record during the 2023-24 campaign, exceeding expectations and shocking the basketball world. It looked like this young Thunder team was here to stay, and they could be a special unit if they put it all together. Then, this past season, they turned in one of the most impressive regular seasons in the history of NBA basketball. It was hard to see the sheer amount of success coming in hindsight, but watching the Thunder rebuild, it was clear that they were going to be an absolute force one day.
With a 68-14 record, the Thunder set a franchise record for wins in a season. Oklahoma City’s only other 60-win campaign came in 2012-13, but this year’s team was much more dominant.
It’s hard to see any Thunder team ever topping this past year’s squad — at least for a long time — but considering every single rotational player is back in Oklahoma City, is it possible? Could the Thunder somehow win even more games?
“I looked back at the Warriors season and the Bulls season of 73, 72 wins respectively," Zach Lowe said about the Thunder's quest for 70 wins on his podcast. "Conference strength and is the West just too good for a team to win that many? This team won 68 games last year with Chet and Hartenstein missing half the season. That’s how good they are.
“I don’t think so because the West is too good. Once you win a title, it’s natural to play the long game. They actually strike me as a a team that’s out for blood every single night in a way that actually makes that discussion at least worth the 45 minutes I put into.”
The last of NBA teams that have won 70 games in a single season is very short — one of the shortest lists for any NBA record. It’s only the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls and the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors that have accomplished the feat.
The reality is, the NBA will be unbelievable talented next season — and specifically the Western Conference where the Thunder will have stiff competition at the top. There aren’t near as many teams tanking or gunning for the lottery these days, and there are no free wins.
Oklahoma City is still young, but aging veterans like Alex Caruso might not play in every game. Now that the team won a championship, there’s nothing more to prove either — especially in the regular season. The Thunder could certainly give players more rest this season than in the past to make sure the team is ready to go for the postseason.
If any team can do it, it’s Oklahoma City. With an elite mentality and overall scheme, it’s not impossible. But the talent of the league plus any potential injuries would make it challenging.