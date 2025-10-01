Could OKC Thunder's Jaylin Williams See an Expanded Role this Season?
Jaylin Williams will be the last player in NBA history to wear No. 6 on his jersey after the NBA retired the number league-wide as a tribute to basketball legend Bill Russell.
That alone is a unique accomplishment, and one that will grant Williams a spot in league history. That isn't the only place Williams will have his name etched, though, after being part of Oklahoma City's first-ever championship squad.
While Williams may not receive the same recognition that a player like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, or even Alex Caruso, will for helping OKC to the championship, but the 23-year-old center played an important role throughout the Thunder's 2024-25 campaign.
During the regular season, Williams was a key piece of the team's rotation when Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein dealt with injuries. The Arkansas product even notched multiple triple-doubles in Holmgren and Hartenstein's abscene.
A few of those performances came late in the season, but Williams was still a valuable depth piece down low for OKC. In the postseason, Williams' gave the Thunder crucial minutes in a seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets in which saw Mark Daigneault's team needed every advantage it could find.
One of those advantages turned out to be Williams, who played impressive spot minutes against Nikola Jokic. In addition to Williams' strength, which helped him defend Jokic, the big man's passing and 3-point shooting was important for an OKC squad that struggled to find a rythym on offense.
Williams averaged 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists during the 2024-25 season, shooting 43.9% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc on more than three attempts per game.
After his third season with the team, Sam Presti and company signed Williams to an extension that will keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season with a team option the following year.
Following the extension, Williams could see an increased role for Oklahoma City this season, especially during the regular season. The Thunder drafted Thomas Sorber No. 15 overall this summer, but after the 19-year-old big man tore his ACL over the summer, Sorber will miss the entire 2025-26 season.
With Sorber sidelined, some of the minutes the Georgetown product would have received will likely be given to Williams. Additionally, after Holmgren and Hartenstein both suffered injuries last year, the Thunder should be willing to rest both centers at certain points throughout the 2025-26 campaign to save the duo's health and energy for the postseason.
That could also grant more minutes to Williams, who should get plenty of time on the court in a long regular season. Last year, Williams also dealt with injuries, and was limited to just 47 games.
After cutting weight over the offeseason, Williams noted that he feels quicker and more confident putting the ball on the floor.
If Williams is able to stay healthy during the upcoming season, he could see an increased role for Oklahoma City this year.
