Could Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Become OKC's First Back-to-Back MVP?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already led the Oklahoma City Thunder to something never done before in franchise history: an NBA Finals victory. In the 2025-26 season, he could accomplish something else that's also unprecedented.
The Thunder have three MVPs since the franchise began — a list consisting of Gilgeous-Alexander, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. Neither of his predecessors was able to win the award in back-to-back seasons, but he has a legitimate chance to do it.
Oklahoma City looks to be going right back to where it was last season. It's running back the same championship roster, but with additions of rookies Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber joining the club. With all of the added playoff experience under its belt, the Thunder should be set to get even better.
Gilgeous-Alexander still has some room to improve the few flaws in his game, though there isn't much. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren seem to have another level to get to, however, so that could be the key difference out of this version of Oklahoma City. It might not get over 68 wins, but it also wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for it to hit the 70-mark.
If the Thunder is the top team in the Western Conference again, it puts Gilgeous-Alexander right at the forefront, assuming his numbers are similar. He doesn't exactly have to up his averages that much more to win again — the consistency of greatness could build up his case enough.
Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry have all taken home back-to-back MVPs in the last decade. In all actuality, the trend has been more likely for winners to do that than not. Gilgeous-Alexander wouldn't have odds stacked against him; he might just be favored in the race heading into this season.
Another MVP for Gilgeous-Alexander would cement him as the greatest Thunder ever, without any debate. And a potential back-to-back championship? Oklahoma City probably won't see a player like him anytime soon.