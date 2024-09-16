Could the OKC Thunder Actually Have a Historic Defense?
Oklahoma City’s expectations are currently sky high, and that doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon. For the past three seasons as the Thunder went through a major rebuild, it felt like the team and the organization was playing with house money. It was a fun, growing core with no real expectations other than development.
All of that has changed in the calendar year. After a play-in appearance and a season spent defying expectations, Oklahoma City took things to an entirely different height a season ago.
After an explosive season on both ends of the floor, securing a top five net rating in both offense and defense, the Thunder’s added star power could raise the team’s ceiling even higher. Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein joined an already elite roster and the expectations continue to rise.
Both Caruso and Hartenstein have been major advantages on the defensive end in the past, and with Mark Daigneault’s defensive philosophy, some people are expecting Oklahoma City’s defense to be head and shoulders above the pack.
Michael Pina published an article at The Ringer on Monday, and even suggested that the Thunder’s defense could be historically good.
“For opponents trying to strike, where’s the entry point? Who’s the weak link,” Pina asked “The gaps between OKC’s armor plates are too narrow for these questions to matter. (Mismatch hunting won’t work, so don’t even try.) They rotate on a string and make multiple efforts, with A-plus grades in the following categories: speed, instincts, versatility, positional size, and general confidence. Last year’s mindset that read as if they were the ones on the attack—backed by a league-best defensive turnover rate and more loose balls recovered than any other team—can be amplified this season.
“Not every defense has a mutually beneficial relationship with the offense. The Thunder’s defense does. The players take care of the ball, make a ton of shots, and operate with a balanced floor. Scoring on them in transition was incredibly difficult last year, which is particularly impressive for a team that drives the ball as often as OKC does, always humming at a breakneck pace.”
Pina’s points are all valid and well received. Oklahoma City has no weak point on defense from top to bottom. One of the team’s only negative defenders, Josh Giddey, was dealt to Chicago in exchange for a two-time All-Defensive Team member.
Assuming everyone’s internal development is up to speed, there’s no reason to think the Thunder’s defense doesn’t get even better. The problem with elite defenses in the NBA, and comparing them to all-time defenses, is the current state of offense in the NBA is simply unbelievable. Teams are scoring at a rate much higher than ever before and blowing other historic offenses out of the water.
It’s hard to imagine the Thunder’s defense finds its way into the record books simply because of the amount of talented players and high-octane offenses in the NBA. But based on defensive talent, Oklahoma City might rank high — as crazy as it sounds.
For statistical purposes, Oklahoma City probably won’t break any defensive records historically. But this team could easily boast the NBA’s best defense next season and pose a load of problems for opponents.
