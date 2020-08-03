InsideTheThunder
Schroder Leaves the Bubble, Ferguson Out

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without Dennis Schroder for a while. Billy Donovan Announced Today that the sixth man of the year candidate is leaving the bubble to be with his wife while she gives birth to their second child. 

There is no timetable for Schroder's return, but Donovan does say he will know more in the coming days. Per Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman, her are Donovan's quotes. 

"It happened this morning, so he's with his family at this point in time."..."I'll have a chance probably to talk to him and find out a little bit more if it's not later Today or tomorrow."

" Right now, for at least this game, he'll be out.".. "We'll probably be able to gather some more information once we get a chance to spend a little more time with him over the phone." 

Without Schroder, the Thunder will not be able to play their closing lineup, which features all three balls-handlers on the court at the same time.  That lineup, which includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander '-Alexander and Chris Paul, is outscoring opponents by 29 points per 100 possessions. 

It also means we get to see Gilgous-Alexander on the floor as a point guard. I asked Donvan on Saturday if he intended to play Gilgeous-Alexander at the one to prepare for this moment, and Donovan replied. "I think we have tried to work on that some during practice knowing Dennis's situation."..."We've gotta play the game to win, and to put our best foot forward, these games are all meaningful right now."

Terrance Ferguson Out

Terrance Ferguson hasn't seen much playing time since the Thunder arrived in Orlando, and he is out of today's game with a leg contusion. Ferguson was sidelined with the same injury in the Thunder's final scrimmage vs. The Trailblazers. 

Before Saturday's game with Utah, Ferguson said he planned to play even with the injury.  

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

First Quarter:

Denver down three starters in today's game, no No Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, or Will Barton today for the Nuggets.

I love the fact that teams are still willing to leave Lu Dort alone when he shoots. I hope it stays that way for the rest of the season. 

