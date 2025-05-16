Nuggets Concern for Aaron Gordon ‘High’ After Late-Game Tweak vs. OKC Thunder
With their backs against the wall on Thursday, the Denver Nuggets took it to the Oklahoma City Thunder, fueled by a two-way second-half that saw the team win by 12 points. The win forced a winner-take-all Game 7 which will take place in OKC.
With Denver up big, the Thunder saw a late-game surge, rattling off several steals to try and make it a game. With less than two minutes in the game, Thunder forward Chet Holmgren scrappily poked the ball, and on the chase-down, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon came up slightly hobbled.
Across the next few minutes, Gordon was noticeably slower, grabbing in his hamstring area.
Following the game, Nuggets interim coach David Adelman spoke on the game-changing sequence of events.
“At this point, I have no idea,” Adelman said when asked of Gordon’s status. “It’s really nice to have two days off — concern level would be high, obviously.”
Few Nuggets players have been more pivotal to their postseason success than Gordon, who’s come up big time and time again for Denver. In the Thunder series alone, he’s hit a game-winning and game-tying shot, not to mention a buzzer-beating dunk in the first round series against the Clippers.
Offensively, he’s been a potent weapon for the Nuggets, but defensively he’s been equally massive, being one of a few bodies capable of shutting down forces like Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and more, at times.
Sunday’s Game 7 will be the seventh of Nikola Jokic’s career with the Nuggets, none of which have been on the road.
The Nuggets and Thunder will tip off at 1:30 p.m. CT.