Horne: Thunder Will Sign Devon Hall to a Two-Way Contract

The Oklahoma City Thunder will sign Guard Devon Hall to a two-way contract. On Wednesday, the Thunder inked Luguentz Dort to a four year $5.4 million deal.

Erik Horne of The Athletic first reported the news. The NBA is Allowing teams to take 17 players to Orlando for the 22-team restart.

As part of this arrangement, teams can use two players on two-way contracts like insurance policies. Because Dort signed a full-time NBA contract, this left a spot open for Hall to fill that void.

With there being a high probability of players testing positive for COVID-19 and having to be placed in quarantine or suffering an injury Hall or Kevin Hervey could take their spots. Unlike previous seasons two-way players are eligible for the postseason.

Hall started 30 games with the Blue this season averaging 16 points, shooting 45 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc. Hall has also appeared in five games for the Thunder in November Hall played 7:33 in Oklahoma City's 136-119 loss to Portland.

Dort's signing took the last slot on the Thunder's roster; however, if Sam Presti had any desire to sign a free agent, he could waive somebody to make that happen. Oklahoma City has until 10:59 pm on June 30th to sign any eligible players.

So far, all Thunder players are good to go for the trip to Orlando, but if someone decides on July 1st that they would rather stay home, Oklahoma City would have a window till August 14th to sign any replacement players.

