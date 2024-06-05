Does a Collin Sexton Trade Make Sense For OKC Thunder?
Oklahoma City has a big offseason on the horizon. There’s plenty of options and many different directions the Thunder could go. The good thing is that there doesn’t seem to be a negative option. The team is clearly not far off after a wildly successful season, and there’s no major make or break moves that need to happen.
At this point, the core feels set. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have formed a formidable trio and the group will only get better with time. Williams and Holmgren each have another level to their game, and being on a young, developmentally focused team like the Thunder should fast track the progression. Now, it’s all about filling in the holes.
The obvious addition would be front court depth, whether that comes in the form of a starting forward or a backup center. But the other option that’s flying under the radar is a self-creating sixth man off the bench, and a backup point guard to handle the ball. Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton would give Oklahoma City’s bench added firepower and seems like a good fit on paper. After a career-year in Utah, his price tag could be steep, but it might be worth it for this young Thunder squad.
Oklahoma City already has a lineup full of guards, so it’s easy to assume the position might not be a need. But in the playoffs, it hurt the Thunder not having another creator. When Williams was struggling against the Mavericks, so much pressure fell on the shoulders of Gilgeous-Alexander. Adding a playmaker like Sexton would give the Thunder another look and would be a luxury off the bench.
Sexton averaged 18.7 points, 4.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 48.7% from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range. He played 26 minutes a game and came off the bench in 27 games. He has played a multitude of roles throughout his career in Cleveland and Utah and would be a plug and play guy anywhere in the Thunder’s lineup.
Sexton would be a good compliment to Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams, too, if the three need to play together in closing lineups on some nights. Until Cason Wallace can develop into an on-ball point guard, the Thunder needs another ball handling option off the bench.
It would likely take more than a first round pick, but it would be worth it for the Thunder. Snagging a player of Sexton's caliber for a few of Oklahoma City's treasure chest of draft picks makes sense and would make the Thunder better.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.