Dominate With Depth: Multiple Thunder Players Stepping Up Amidst Injuries

Despite a lengthy injury report, the Oklahoma City Thunder's "bench mob" have stepped up significantly.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have never shied away from roster exploration.

Since Sam Presti elected to reshuffle the rotation last season, 34 different players have suited up in Thunder attire. Across the player pool, eight of these players earned their shot directly from strong G League outings.

Now, with an injury report nearing the double-digits, Presti has doubled down on panning for gems – restocking a heap of opportunities for those fighting for minutes.

Here are three Thunder members stepping up amidst injuries:

Theo Maledon Bill Streicher / USA Today After opening the regular season as a favorite for the sixth-man spot, Theo Maledon hit the calendar year with little-to-no stability in the rotation. Then, the Frenchman caught a G League assignment. In the 20-year-old’s Oklahoma City Blue stint – he starred – clocking an average of 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in a six-day, four-game stand. From then on, he officially returned to Thunder radars. Maledon caught his stride with a 22-point outing on February 16, just two days following Ty Jerome’s last outing. And, as reported on Tuesday, the 24-year-old has been ruled out with a season-ending hip injury. Since Jerome’s injury, Maledon has tapped back into play posting 18.6 minutes across nine games. His recent play has been splotched with up-and-down play; though he has been a pivotal glue guy in patches with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tre Mann. Olivier Sarr Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports In the absence of Al Horford, the Thunder entrusted Moses Brown. For this season’s injury cycle, Olivier Sarr has claimed his ticket of trust. It’s been no secret that the Oklahoma City Thunder have been gutted of centers. With Mike Muscala out the remainder of the season and Derrick Favors and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl still on uncertain schedules – Presti has looked toward Olivier Sarr to this point. He’s delivered. Since the removal of Favors, Sarr has fetched 16.7 minutes as Bricktown’s lone seven-footer. In his seven games, he’s flashed a myriad of moments highlighted by a 12-point showing, and near double-double, falling short one rebound. The 23-year-old showcased pristine ability to both roll the rim and defend in transition with the OKC this season. Thus far, Sarr has lived up to the scouting report. Lindy Waters III Isaiah J. Downing / USA Today Right now, there may not be a better NBA story than Lindy Waters III. After taking a year-long sabbatical post-Oklahoma State, Lindy Waters III signed a deal with his home state Enid Outlaws of The Basketball League. One fallen apart overseas deal later, and he’s living out his hoop dreams. Waters III caught his break with Oklahoma City after shooting 51.3% from three in the G League while Paul Watson Jr., one of the Thunder’s two-way signees, struggled to make an impact. Based on the culmination of factors – Lindy inked his two-way deal last month. The Oklahoma State standout teetered in minutes until Josh Giddey fell out of the rotation two weeks ago. Since that moment, he’s seized the opportunity, averaging 22.0 minutes in his last six games (one start.) In his sextet of games, he’s placed 7.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while logging 16 points earlier in the week.

