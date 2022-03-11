Injury-Riddled Thunder Could be in Mix For Hardship Exception

The Oklahoma City Thunder could find themselves in the mix for an additional roster spot.

The injury report has not treated the Oklahoma City Thunder kindly since the All-Star break.

In return from weekend festivities, the Thunder were invigorated with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cleared to play – but the other side of the coin has proved to be costly. Overall, Oklahoma City has logged 10 different players on the injury post-break, and the severities have shown little promise.

As reported on Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder have lost Lu Dort (labrum tear), Ty Jerome (hernia), and Mike Muscala (ankle) with season-ending injuries. Alongside this, Mark Daigneault has yet to provide times of return for Josh Giddey (hip), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot), and Kenrich Williams (knee.)

With an extensive injury list on deck, Daigneault has been set into improv mode. With a depleted center group, Darius Bazley was pushed to the starting five earlier in the week. When Tre Mann was set aside Wednesday, Lindy Waters III moved into the starting group. Upon a bevy of no-shows, the rotation has settled to nine as of late.

Point blank – Oklahoma City has been walking on eggshells as of late. However, the league’s hardship exception could potentially shed some relief.

The NBA’s hardship exception hit mainstream earlier in the season as prospective teams could sign 10-day hardships if an active player hit COVID protocols. But, as of February 17, the hardship exception has lost its function for COVID-related absences. It is, however, still in cards for injury-related misses.

Under the league guidelines, a hardship exception can be granted when a team has three members on the roster out for a minimum of three games, who are expected to be sidelined an additional two weeks. The Oklahoma City Thunder have three season-ending injuries in Dort, Jerome, and Muscala while Giddey, Robinson-Earl, and Williams have encroached two weeks of no play – coupled with no time of return.

Based on the league’s parameters – Sam Presti should have some accessibility to a hardship grant.

In a standard NBA season, hardship exceptions are hardly utilized. But in the case of the Orlando Magic last season, they also had a similar tale. With an injury list of seven, including two season-long misses in Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz, the Magic signed former Thunder training-camp attendee Admiral Schofield to a contract. After a positive COVID test, the deal was wiped, handing Donta Hall the deal.

Long story short, the league granted the Magic an additional member with near-identical injury status’ to that of the Thunder. And, if granted, a contract would significantly help Bricktown.

Given the Thunder roster has been gutted for the last two weeks, particularly in the frontcourt, a deal offers additional flexibility inside. Following Olivier Sarr’s contract upgrade, and D.J. Wilson sidelined for the year, there are no in-house centers for the Thunder. Though, it does hand them a shot to pan for G League gems. As for OKC Blue members, new talent has immersed in Jahmi’us Ramsey while guard Zavier Simpson has been on a terror, clocking 18.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 8.2 assists in his last five games. Also, the Thunder organization’s eldest member, Scotty Hopson, is fresh off of a 38-point outing.

Regardless of who is inked via hardship exception, Oklahoma City needs to spend money anyways. The Thunder rest $22 million below the salary floor as of now, and regardless of signings, that money will be divvied out to the roster. Given this, there are no monetary ramifications to a hardship signing.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the NBA league offices have shown no public signs of a hardship grant to this point. But, if the injury woes continue, keep an additional roster spot on your radar.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.