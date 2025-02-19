ESPN Analyst Not Confident in OKC Thunder Because of Past Results
Oklahoma City has created a lot of believers over the first half of the season. The Thunder have been one of the most dominant NBA teams before the All-Star break, and is heading into the final stretch healthy for the first time all season.
Because of inexperience and youth, though, Oklahoma City still has a slew of doubters. Whether the reasons are justified or not, some people are in prove it mode with the Thunder. Despite the No. 1 seed a season ago, Oklahoma City fell short against Dallas and failed to make the conference finals.
The Thunder shored up its weaknesses from a season ago by adding Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, and there’s no real weakness on this team. The stats and the data behind the Thunder’s 44-10 start would leave people to believe that this could be one of the NBA’s all-time great teams.
Even though there are a handful of valid concerns with Oklahoma City’s championship odds, there are a few qualms that make no sense. Stephen A. Smith was hesitant to believe in the Thunder on First Take because of the franchise’s past playoff failures. We’re talking decade-old failures that have no impact on the current iteration of the Thunder.
“No,” Stephen A. Smith answered when asked if he’s comfortable calling the Thunder legit. “I think they look legit, I believe in SGA, he was my MVP last year and he is my MVP now.
“I think Sam Presti is one of the elite executives in the game. This man has put a roster together, but look at the players he has had over the years. The man still hasn’t won a championship. I don’t know if there’s some black cat running around that franchise, I don’t know what the hell is going on, but somehow, someway, they find a way not to get it done. So until they do, no I’m not going to put my money on them — but I’ll put my money in SGA all day, every day — that brother is the real deal.”
The reality is this is a completely different team than Oklahoma City has ever had. Management had the luxury of learning from the first time around and figuring out where to improve. From the Thunder’s original core with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, to now with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company, the depth and shooting is much improved. Oklahoma City has reliable, rising role players.
Suggesting this Thunder team can’t win because of an imaginary curse or unluckiness feels silly. Oklahoma City is serious, and every bit as legit as every other contender in the league.
