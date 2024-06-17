Full OKC Thunder Salt Lake City Summer League Schedule
The Oklahoma City Thunder search for every way to maximize their organizational development - a key way to do that is in the offseason during NBA Summer League. Both a place to foster development and search for diamond in the rough players and to grow your coaching staff placing them in different roles with more responsibility.
This has led the OKC Thunder to search for ways to get as many summertime reps as possible - which is the reason the organization participates both in the Salt Lake City circuit and the traditional Vegas format.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will yet again play in Salt Lake City as a table setter for the Vegas event. They will be joined by the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies and hosting team Utah Jazz. The games will be played in the Delta Center with plenty of interesting names in the pool.
Utah for example could boast a roster of Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte Geroge, Brice Sensabaugh and the No. 10, 29 and 34 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Oklahoma City could turn to Sophomore Cason Wallace who - much like Jalen Williams last year's Salt Lake Summer League session - is expected to be too good for summer league reps, though uniquely for Wallace he could stand developmental time as a lead ball handler which could lead to more Summer League action than you might expect.
On the flip side, while many will anticipate seeing Ousmane Dieng, the third-year forward will likely be with Team France at training camp helping prepare for the Olympics.
Still, the Thunder could have Wallace, Pick No. 12 and some members of their NBA G League Champion Blue to make up some intrigue in early July.
Oklahoma City will start their summer league stint on July 8 against the Philadelphia 76ers at 6 PM CT. The Thunder will then play the Jazz at July 9 and Grizzlies on July 10 before heading out to Vegas. These games have typically been shown on NBATV or the ESPN family of networks.
