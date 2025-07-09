Former OKC Thunder Guard Heads to NBL
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of NBA Summer League after wrapping up a three game stint in Salt Lake City.
A familiar name on the roster was St. Mary's swingman Alex Ducas who spent last season on a two-way pact with Oklahoma City.
That two-way deal saw most of Ducas' season playing with the OKC Blue, though he dealt with injuries dating back to last Summer League that hindered his path to more minutes at either level.
Ultimately, the rookie played in just 21 NBA games, averaging 1.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists on 40/47/100 shooting splits for the Thunder.
After hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy as an undrafted rookie, Ducas makes the jump to the NBL signing one-year deal with the Brisbane Bullets.
This is not a surprising move for the Canberra, Aus. native to return home to one of the best professional leagues in the world. At best, Ducas could've aimed for another two-way pact to spend most of his time in the G League. Instead, he goes off to the NBL to likely play meaningful minutes for the Bullets.
After signing rookie Brooks Barnhizer and Branden Carlson to two-way deals, the Oklahoma City Thunder still have an open two-way slot. This takes Ducas off the board to fill that void.
Reporting from ESPN Australia adds that Ducas will complete his NBA Summer League contract with the OKC Thunder before making the jump to the NBL.
The Oklahoma City Thunder now head to Vegas for at least five Summer League tilts on top of the trio played in Salt Lake City.