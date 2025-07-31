Former OKC Thunder Legend Remains Unsigned
As the offseason churns on, an Oklahoma City Thunder legend remains unsigned on the free agent market.
Not long ago, Russell Westbrook took the court in opposition to the Thunder, donning a Nuggets jersey alongside Nikola Jokic. OKC narrowly outlasted Denver in a now-famed seven-game series, and went on to win their first championship since relocation.
Now, Westbrook is one of the top free agents on the market in the likely twilight of his career.
Westbrook’s time since leaving the Thunder — as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer — has been somewhat up-and-down. He played one season each with the Rockets and Wizards, before joining the Lakers alongside LeBron James for a tumultuous two seasons.
From there, Westbrook has somewhat rehabilitated his post-stardom image, playing two impactful seasons for the Clippers and his most recent stint with Denver, which saw some of his best late-career impact.
Across 75 games with Denver — 36 of which he started — Westbrook scored 13.3 points on 45% shooting, adding 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds in his do-it-all fashion.
There’s little reason to link Westbrook to OKC presently. The team has no open roster spots, and has little need of his talents as a backup guard. Still, Thunder fans certainly want to see him land with a team for next season.
Westbrook has been linked to the Kings, but a deal has yet to materialize. Sacramento is in a unique situation, owning a swath of win-now players such as Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and plenty more. And while they recently signed a point guard in another former Thunder Dennis Schroder, they could likely still use more talent in general.
As it stands now, Westbrook’s value is likely in the eye of the beholder, ranging anywhere from rotational must-add to a non-starter.