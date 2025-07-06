Former OKC Thunder Star Hints at Upcoming Retirement
There are certain players that, over the course of Oklahoma City’s rebuild, helped define a new era of Thunder basketball. Not all of those players received recognition or rings or even many wins, but the foundation that was built will be remembered forever. One of the most important players who helped lead the Thunder’s transition to a completely new era of basketball just so happened to be an NBA legend.
On Sunday, Chris Paul announced that the 2025-26 season will likely be his last season in the NBA. When asked how much longer he intended to play, his answer was direct.
“At the most, a year,” Paul said. “I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself.
To say his career was illustrious is an understatement — Paul will go down as one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. And Oklahoma City is lucky to have deep ties to a player like Paul.
Paul was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets, but the devastating hurricane that was Katrina gave him a non-traditional first two seasons in the NBA. The Hornets moved to Oklahoma City, and Paul played his first two seasons of professional basketball with the OKC/New Orleans Hornets. He dazzled local fans and helped this city fall in love with professional basketball. Ultimately, it’s what helped the state secure an NBA team years later — the Thunder.
After starring around the league for many years, Paul’s story in Oklahoma City came to life once again. He rejuvenated his career in the later stages, and helped the Thunder enjoy one of the most fun, unexpected seasons of basketball. He was also Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s mentor — perhaps the biggest prize he has given back to the Thunder.
“Those guys should be recognized,” Sam Presti said after the Thunder won the NBA Finals. “Chris Paul is another guy. He's obviously a factor not just in our history but just basketball in Oklahoma because he was here with the New Orleans team. It's great that our fans can see and connect all these dots to the different individuals."
During his second stint in Oklahoma City, Paul averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.0 rebounds. After three consecutive years of missing the All-Star game, Paul received the nod, along with an All-NBA Second Team honor plus finishing seventh in MVP voting.
It’s still unknown where Paul will played next season — perhaps closer to his home and family in Los Angeles. But the Thunder will forever be grateful for what he meant to the franchise on two separate occasions. Paul will always be a legend in Oklahoma City.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.