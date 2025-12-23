Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cracks 100 Straight Games of 20-Plus Points

Anytime a basketball player can put their name along side the great Wilt Chamberlin it is a historic day. Those days are more frequent for Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander than any other player in the league not named Nikola Jokic. As these two modern day stars continue to rewrite history, Gilgeous-Alexander added another mark on his resume Monday.

In the fourth quarter of the Thunder's 119-103 win over the Grizzlies, the reigning MVP logged 12 points in 10 minutes of action. That totaled 31 points, eight assits, ten rebounds, four steals and a block on the night while shooting 55% from the floor and 3-for-4 from downtown.

It also extended his 20-plus point game streak to 100 straight contests, in sole possession of the No. 2 spot passing Chamberlin's second longest streak. He is still chasing Wilt's top spot in NBA history as the larger than life legend scored 20-or-more points in a game 126 consecutive nights.

Now just 27 games from owning this record to himself, Gilgeous-Alexander is staring down another piece of NBA history. As the superstar said himself in a post game interview with Nick Gallo last season "My whole life is consistent."

While that was a clever line from the basketball superstar that doubles as a poet on Instagram, it is true. No one in the NBA is as consistent in their approach and output nightly as Gilgeous-Alexander, as exemplified by this 100-game streak.

"I mean that speaks to his consistency. What I can tell you about is the consistent work he puts in, the vision he has, the commitment he has to the game, his craft, the team. He is always in character on that stuff. He is ruthlessly consistent in the invisible spaces that I see that you guys don't, and there is probably 100 more that I don't see. That he has taken care of. It is no accident that he is the player that he is, he has literally chiseled himself into this player," Mark Daigneault said of Gilgeous-Alexander following the game against Memphis.

The work in the shadows shines under the lights of every NBA arena for Gilgeous-Alexander. He continues to put up legendary performances in his own right and is staring down the barrel of a second straight NBA MVP award.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are on the second night of a back-to-back, in San Antonio to take on the Spurs as Gilgeous-Alexander looks to yet again log 20 points on the night. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this season and the superstar's chase for history.