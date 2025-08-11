Former OKC Thunder Superstar Says ''Bout Time' Oklahoma City Wins a Title
It was announced recently that the Oklahoma City Thunder would be taking on the Houston Rockets at home for its season opener. This would mean, of course, that ex-Thunder forward Kevin Durant would be in attendance for the team's ring ceremony after claiming the 2024-25 NBA title.
Durant, who played and excelled throughout eight years with Oklahoma City where he won his first and only MVP trophy, infamously departed from the Thunder following a breakdown in the 2016 Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors—allowing them to make a 3-1 series comeback, and would then go on to join Golden State that very offseason.
It was one of the worst days in existence for the Oklahoma City fan base, and marked the beginning of a tough journey without a player who laid the foundation for early success throughout the organization's inception. It struck fans deeply and left them feeling similarly to how Cleveland Cavaliers fans felt when LeBron James left for South Beach, only much worse as Durant went to the reigning NBA champions and the team who just booted the Thunder out of the playoffs in a gut-wrenching series breakdown.
Now nearly a decade later, Durant still holds sentiment about his move, often feeling the need to defend himself to online commenters. And once learning about how he would more than likely be in attendance for the Thunder's ring ceremony, it didn't take long for him to spark an argument on X.
"Finally. It's been 10 years," Durant said of Oklahoma City claiming its first championship in the organization's history on X Sunday morning. "'Bout time they win one."
Durant still feels a certain way about how he was treated when he made the decision to depart from Oklahoma City, and that can be felt throughout all kinds of media, from podcasts to X.
One user replied, "This is low man. You're too good to be doing all this disrespect to us after we finally win a [championship]."
"My god, talk a little s**t back. It's not that serious," Durant replied.
This has since sparked intensive discourse on the app, with Thunder fans attacking Durant and national outlets highlighting it. Despite all the success Durant has in his career and life in general, he still feels the need to scour the internet and take shots at the team who helped build him up to where he is now.
Not many people can have as much as he does and still be insecure, but they are still prevalent—and Durant is certainly one of them.