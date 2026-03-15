OKC Thunder, Timberwolves Both List One Starter Questionable on Injury Report

Riding a seven-game winning-streak, the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves this afternoon, hoping to extend its lead in the West.

So far, Oklahoma City's seen a perfect few weeks, taking down the likes of Denver twice, New York and Boston. Players like Chet Holmgren, Ajay Mitchell and Alex Caruso have been able to make their way back to the lineup, having missed a handful of games due to various injuries.

OKC's hot-streak has been much-needed, as the San Antonio Spurs have been hot on their heels for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Victor Wembanyama's squad is currently just 3.0 games back, making the home stretch vitally important for the Thunder.

While the injury report has shortened for OKC, it's still far off from being perfect.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Timberwolves ahead of today’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Brooks Barnhizer — Out: G League

Branden Carlson — Out: Low back strain

Isaiah Hartenstein — Questionable: Left calf contusion

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Nikola Topic — Out: G League

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries:

Joan Beringer — Out: G League

Anthony Edwards — Questionable: Right knee soreness

Enrique Freeman — Out: G League

Julian Phillips — Out: G League

Zyon Pullin — Out: G League

The Thunder list six players out, continuing to deal with injuries to starters and contributors.

Starting center Isaiah Hartenstein is listed as questionable to play, having missed three-straight games due to a knee contusion. It’s the first time he’s been upgraded exiting against the Knicks.

Jalen Williams continues to remain out, having played just 26 games this season after dealing with both wrist and hamstring injuries. He’s well past his re-evaluating window, with head coach Mark Daigneault saying he’s “progressing” at Saturday’s practice.

The Timberwolves’ injury report is shorter, with four of their five being listed out due to G League assignment, but potentially more consequential still. Superstar Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable to play with right knee soreness, which would assuredly impact the team’s chance at grabbing a road win.

Edwards has averaged just shy of 30 points per game this season, shooting 49% from the field and 40% from three. He last added 42 points on 22 shots against Golden State on Friday.

The Thunder and Timberwolves tip off at noon CT from Oklahoma City, OK.