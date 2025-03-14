Former Thunder Guard Says Gilgeous-Alexander 'Should' Win MVP
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't won the Most Valuable Player award yet, but each game he plays, it seems like he's getting closer and closer to doing so. As each game passes, the league-wide respect he's earned and developed also continues to increase.
Former Oklahoma City Thunder point guard and current San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul is among those, saying he believed Gilgeous-Alexander should end up winning the MVP on a recent podcast episode with NBA analyst Taylor Rooks.
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 52.5% shooting. He's also led his Thunder squad to a 54-12 record, good for the best record in the Western Conference and second best in the entire NBA. Being the best player on one of the best teams in the NBA is one thing, but the impact he has on his team is what has him at the forefront of the award race.
His willingness to play within his team's strengths and play style also stands out. He truly is a team-first guard that prioritizes winning before his own individual success.
“They found a way to make everyone equal,” Paul said. “Everyone on their team is equal, even though he is who he is.”
Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-candidate counterpart is Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who's on a tear of his own in the Western Conference. Jokic is averaging 29 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game for Denver, with the success of his team riding on his nightly performances.
The debate as to who should win the award has boiled down to Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic over recent months, but neither of them has managed to completely pull away. General perceptions on social media would push Gilgeous-Alexander to the number one slot, but the race will be a sprint to the end of the season.
Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander had back-to-back matchups, splitting the series with one win on each side. For the Oklahoma City win, Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 40 points and outplayed Jokic. The day after, Jokic got the best of him, with a win and a 35-point performance.
Neither player is slowing down as the season goes on and the two teams could be destined to meet in the playoffs, if everything goes according to plan. If that's the case, a good conference finals round could be in the making.
Regardless, Gilgeous-Alexander is probably on pace to take home the MVP award, fulfilling what Paul said in recent comments.
