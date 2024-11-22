Four-Day Break Coming at Perfect Time for OKC Thunder
The Thunder have had a rough slate over the past couple of weeks, but they finally have some relief.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma City beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-99 at home on the second night of a back-to-back. The Thunder got a much-needed win before beginning a road trip, but they won’t take the floor again until Monday night in Sacramento.
Oklahoma City’s four days between games is the most it will have all season, not including the NBA Cup and All-Star breaks. Considering how chaotic the past couple of weeks have been for the Thunder, this break couldn’t have come at a better time.
Perhaps most noteworthy, it allows for a couple of key players to recover from injuries without feeling a need to rush back for a game. Isaiah Joe has missed the past two games with a calf contusion, and Alex Caruso reaggravated his hip injury against Portland.
While their statuses for the next game will be unknown until the injury report releases on Sunday, any extra time they get without missing games is a luxury. Beyond injuries, the break is simply a perfect time for healthy players to rest after how they have had to play over the past several games.
Although Isaiah Hartenstein returned on Wednesday, the Thunder had played the previous six games without a center after Chet Holmgren’s injury. With Jalen Williams slotting into the center position, he held down the middle and battled with some of the most physical bigs in the league during that stretch.
However, considering that Williams is 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, a return to forward is a welcome sight for the emerging star after taking a beating recently. He is also far from the only player who had to battle inside, making this break a well-timed rest opportunity for the entire team.
Of course, the break also helps Oklahoma City prepare for a West Coast road trip. Next week, the Thunder will face the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
Going up against three tough teams battling for playoff positioning will be a tough task, but with some extra time to prepare, it could be a statement trip for the Thunder to finish November.
