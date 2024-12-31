Four OKC Thunder Defenders Among the NBA's Best in Defensive Rating
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season.
OKC sits atop the Western Conference with a 26-5 record, most recently coming out with a 130-106 win over a shorthanded Memphis squad. While the Thunder's offense has been strong during the current campaign behind an MVP-level performance from Shai GIlgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City's defense has been the most dominant aspect of this year's team.
According to The Lead, Mark Daigneault's group is buoyed by having four defenders who rank in the top 10 in defensive rating.
Ajay Mitchell is the league leader in defensive rating among players who have played at least 25 games with a 98.8 defensive rating. Mitchell, still just a rookie, is only qualifying defender in the NBA with a rating lower than 100.
Aaron Wiggins checked in at No. 3 on the list with a 101.5 defensive rating, and Isaiah Joe placed one spot behind Wiggins with a 101.6 defensive rating, Gilgeous-Alexander was the final Thunder player in the top 10, coming in at No. 7 with a 102 defensive rating.
The Thunder also boast the top defensive rating of any team in the NBA at 103.3, The Orlando Magic sit in second place with a 103.5 defensive rating.
In addition to the aforementioned players, OKC's roster has a handful of other versatile defenders who have helped make the Thunder one of the best defensive teams in recent memory. Alex Caruso has earned two All-Defense nods in his career, Isaiah Hartenstein has been a standout paint defenders, Lu Dort continues to be one of the most ferocious defenders in the NBA and Jalen Williams' size and length give him the versatility to guard multiple postiions effectively.
Additionally, Cason Wallace is among the NBA's leaders in steals and has had another strong defensive season. With this group, and a healthy Chet Holmgren, the Thunder should be able to compete for a title in 2025.
