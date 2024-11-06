How Aaron Wiggins has Earned Spot-Start Opportunities
Aaron Wiggins' role on the Thunder took its biggest dip in terms of minutes and starts last season, a season where he looked as polished as he'd been in his first three seasons and a season that saw the Thunder shock the NBA. The depth Oklahoma City possessed at guard was a reason for his decline in minutes, but he was still highly efficient in his time on the floor.
A 10% jump in the 3-point category to pair with a 5% increase from the field, Wiggins maintained or bettered his numbers from the year prior even with a 3-minute decrease in his time on the floor across 78 games. It was impressive, and he flashed signs of being a highly valuable player a number of times throughout the season. Though, with rookie Cason Wallace bursting onto the scene and being a strong two-way addition, as well as sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, it wasn't often that Wiggins was supplanted as the team's spot starter in injury situations.
He started just four games a year ago, and he's already reached half of that just seven games into 2024-25. Wiggins is earning a larger opportunity as could've been predicted from his efficiency last season and his ability to carry that even further into the beginning of this season.
So far, Wiggins is averaging the most points of his career with 10.3 per game while knocking his shots down at a 50.8% clip.
Additionally, he's broken career averages through seven games in assists and rebounds, as well as steals where he's averaging 1.3 takeaways a night. It'll be interesting to see if he can sustain, but the 20 minutes per game he's been given has been fruitful for head coach Mark Daigneault and the success of the Thunder thus far into the season.
