How Alex Caruso's Presence Alleviates Both ends for OKC Thunder
The move to acquire Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls over the offseason was one that brought benefit across several aspects. The removal of Josh Giddey who needed to refresh his young career, and the addition of a technical defensive stalwart in Caruso helps bring a bit more order to a young, talented defensive team.
But beyond that, Caruso’s fit on this team should provide cushion in a plethora of areas — the defensive front, of course, in a broader scheme, he is able to cover great ground as a versatile defender. Forcing 1.7 steals and a block per game a year ago, his disruption leads to bountiful fast break opportunities, which is another facet he excels at, running the floor and finishing in transition.
He’s an offensive creator through his defensive expertise, and that directly alleviates the load from usage-heavy Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the starting core.
And for Lu Dort, who will most likely be the customary backup for Caruso, his task lessened from the best offensive player on the other team with Caruso assuming that role will allow Dort to hone in on his assignment and create issues in the passing lane. And of course, that extends to all of the backcourt. Caruso's impact lessens the burden of the entire perimeter defense, leading to the improvement in areas where just a bit of energy goes a long way.
Mark Daigneault has another piece to play around with this season, and he'll be happy to do it working with a familiar face -- as the two spent time together formerly with the OKC Blue. Caruso has a lot to bring, and it'll show early on into 2024-25.
