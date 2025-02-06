How Daniel Theis Could Uplift the OKC Thunder Defense
It was announced on Wednesday the Oklahoma City Thunder would be bringing on Daniel Theis and a 2031 second-round pick in exchange for cash considerations.
Theis would come on to bring added depth to Oklahoma City, fortifying its interior defensively and acting as a 6-foot-8 body while Chet Holmgren still weathers his injury. As is, Holmgren can be expected to return by the end of February.
Standing tall as the best defense in the entire league, the Thunder add another force to help in their rim-deterring efforts through Theis' ability as a shot blocker and rim protector. Working alongside Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams, this addition gives the Thunder breathing room for size in the team's smaller lineups.
Throughout his career, Theis averages just under a block per game and currently averages a half of a black per game in addition to his 4.3 points on 47.3% shooting and 4.3 rebounds through 38 games this season. He is currently out due to a right thumb sprain and is considered as a day-to-day return.
On the season, Oklahoma City allows the least points in the paint across the entire association to accompany its league-best 11.1 steals and 103.9 defensive rating, beating out the following teams by over four points. The Thunder also sit top six in blocks per game with 5.6 on the season.
Theis can continue to add on to that with his size and brick-wall stature, standing at 245 pounds as a 32-year old veteran. He will certainly come off the bench with Jaylin Williams, but his addition as a security blanket will assuredly assist the Thunder in the coming months ahead of the postseason.
Theis being ruled out tonight has him set up to make his Thunder debut in Oklahoma City's contest versus the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. on Friday inside Paycom Center.
