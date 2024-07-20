How OKC Thunder’s Youth Became and Advantage
Oklahoma City has exceeded expectations two years in a row as a team. Nobody could’ve predicted the level of success the Thunder had a season ago, though.
Playoffs seemed like a possibility and 45 wins felt like the target number. But the Thunder shattered the bar, clinching the top seed in a loaded Western Conference and sweeping a first round playoff series. Because of the success, Oklahoma City has added win-now players and appears to be firmly in its championship window.
Added talent is a big reason why the Thunder made the jump, but it’s not everything. In the NBA, teams can have loads of talent but the fit isn’t right. Chemistry and togetherness plays a huge part in team success, and Oklahoma City’s togetherness was second to none. The team’s love for basketball and eachother was on display the entire season.
When Chet Holmgren went on the Road Trippin’ show to discuss the season, he echoed what everyone watched from afar.
“I definitely think it’s as close as you’re gonna get in the NBA,” Holmgren said about the team’s authentic chemistry. “Because in the NBA there’s a hierarchic between vets and the new dudes coming in, they don’t really mesh the same because they don’t connect on the same level, they haven’t shared the same experiences. But like, we’re all in this together. My first day on the job isn’t that far removed from most of these dudes first day on the job. We’re all young, we’re all kids figuring it out together really.”
The Thunder had no choice but to figure it out together. Almost the entire team was under 25 years old and had no postseason experience. That could be one reason the group clicked — there was no other option.
“I just realized we were going to figure it out,” Holmgren said. “In the middle of training camp we had to have a film session, and coach was like ‘Chet hasn’t played a single game, and he’s sitting here barking at the refs, getting on their ass, K-Rich is getting tech’s.’ It’s preseason, we haven’t played a single game, and we’re just out there off the walls. It just made me realize how competitive we were. We were out there playing like we haven’t played a game yet and hadn’t done sh—.”
The Thunder’s competitive spirit was infectious and the entire team was fully bought in. The team played like they didn’t deserve anything, nor had they won anything.
The key to taking the next step will now be handling expectations and previous success with that same mentality that got them there in the first place.
