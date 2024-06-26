How Recent New York Knicks Splash for Mikal Bridges Impacts OKC Thunder
On Tuesday the Brooklyn Nets made a massive trade sending Mikal Bridges to their neighboring New York Knicks in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick (via Milwaukee), an unprotected first-round pick swap and a second-round selection.
This signals a rebuild in Brooklyn as the Nets finally part with their standout wing - perhaps making the Nets willing to part from the likes of Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith two tantalizing wings who fit what the Thunder are attempting to build as Western Conference contenders.
Finney-Smith should only command a pair of seconds and a new ball rack while instantly bringing defensive versatility and outside shooting to the mix as an off-ball contributor who would be set to be rejuvenated
Johnson should net Brooklyn a bigger haul but certainly not out of reach of Oklahoma City. A younger version of what Finney-Smith provides with the chance to pop in Oklahoma City as he previously did for the Suns.
The New York side becomes more interesting for Oklahoma City with questions surrounding how the Knicks can cling to everyone on their roster following this big splash.
Two eye-popping targets are OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein both with varying ties to Oklahoma City.
Reports out of New York point to the Knicks 'still being motivated' to bring back Anunoby this offseason according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but on the flip side leading to it being 'more difficult' to see Hartenstein return.
As the outside noise gets louder for the Thunder to address their front-court concerns, perhaps Hartenstein to Bricktown is the perfect storm. With the Knicks seeing obstacles in the way of bringing him back, a two-year deal might seem more palatable to the backup big man ahead of free agency.
This would allow the Thunder to thread the needle of their unique salary cap sheets, making a splash in free agency while seeing the pact fall off the books prior to the extensions kicking in for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
Hartenstein can provide play making at the five spot, give the Thunder more size and be a play finisher off the pine who can fill in for the limited double-big minutes that are needed throughout a season.
It turns into a low-risk move without having to outbid the Knicks this weekend. Given the 'real interest' the Thunder have previously had in the center, he seems to be the name to watch.
