How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Tonight
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets on the second night of a rare back-to-back which sees the same teams rematching in the same building on both ends of the set.
This game also earned the National TV slot, and it is set to be a fantastic game inside the Paycom Center.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are rolling with its entire rotation in this one, marking the first time that Chet Holmgren has played the second night of a back-to-back set since he suffered a hip fracture on Nov. 10 against the Golden State Warriors.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could have another MVP title bout with Nikola Jokic if the seven-footer is able to go - the Nuggets superstar is tabbed as questionable leading to tip-off. Gilgeous-Alexander is looking for his fourth straight 40-point outing which would continue to put an exclaimation point on his MVP case.
The Thunder are riding a seven game winning streak with a 9-1 record in its last ten games while the Nuggets 6-4 over that same span.
Everything you need to know:
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (53-11) vs. Denver Nuggets (41-23)
Time/date: 7:00 p.m. CT on Monday, March 10
Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
TV/streaming: NBATV, FanDuel Sports OK
Total points: Over/Under 235, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -490
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -10.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder travel to Boston to take on the reigning NBA Champion Celtics on ESPN Wednesday night.
