How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. The Thunder entered the series as heavy favorites but the Pacers pulled off the upset in Game 1 of the best of seven set.
Indiana has played great basketball since Jan. 1, including this electric ride to the NBA Finals throughout the NBA Playoffs, they now have the 68 win Thunder on its heels as each team is seeking its first NBA Championship.
In Game 2, the Thunder find themselves facing a must-win spot, or else the hopes of hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy go on life support heading to Indiana down 0-2.
Here is how to watch this ever important game.
How to Watch Game 2
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-0)
Time/date: 7:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 8
Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
TV/streaming: ABC
Total points: Over/Under 228, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -590
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -11
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will shift this series to Indiana on Wednesday for Game 3 of this best of seven set. The OKC Thunder hope to hit the road with a split in hand looking to do the same away from home to get back for a pivotal Game 5.
Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for total NBA Finals coverage.