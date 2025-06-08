Inside The Thunder

How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals as the Thunder look to avoid an 0-2 hole. Here is how to watch this tilt.

Rylan Stiles

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) react after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) react after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. The Thunder entered the series as heavy favorites but the Pacers pulled off the upset in Game 1 of the best of seven set.

Indiana has played great basketball since Jan. 1, including this electric ride to the NBA Finals throughout the NBA Playoffs, they now have the 68 win Thunder on its heels as each team is seeking its first NBA Championship.

In Game 2, the Thunder find themselves facing a must-win spot, or else the hopes of hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy go on life support heading to Indiana down 0-2.

Here is how to watch this ever important game.

How to Watch Game 2

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-0)

Time/date: 7:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 8

Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

TV/streaming: ABC

Total points: Over/Under 228, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -590

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -11

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will shift this series to Indiana on Wednesday for Game 3 of this best of seven set. The OKC Thunder hope to hit the road with a split in hand looking to do the same away from home to get back for a pivotal Game 5.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for total NBA Finals coverage.

