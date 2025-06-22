How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Game 7
Oklahoma City is the center of the basketball universe. A historic Game 7 on deck tonight in Bricktown, just the 20th time in NBA Finals history that the series has been sent the distance and first time since 2016.
The OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers are each seeking their first NBA Championship, neither having been this close to a trophy before, just 48 minutes away. It is an undeniable fact that Sunday represents the biggest game in franchise history for each side.
Unsurprisingly, neither side rosters a player who took part in a Game 7 of the NBA Finals, as the Paycom Center atmosphere will be uncharted waters for both clubs.
This will be a moment burned into the memories of each fan base for the rest of time, regardless of outcome, with each hoping to look back on the do-or-die game fondly.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to stave off one of the biggest upsets in NBA history, against a head coach in Rick Carlisle, pacing the sidelines for Indiana, who played a major role in the Dallas Mavericks' historic upset of the Miami Heat back in 2011.
On Sunday, the waiting is sliced by 30 minutes as tip-off of this tilt moves to 7:00 PM CT, but that won't stop the anticipation from building.
How to Watch Game 7
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) vs. Indiana Pacers (3-3)
Time/date: 7:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 22
Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
TV/streaming: ABC
Total points: Over/Under 214.5, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -270
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -7
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.