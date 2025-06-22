Inside The Thunder

How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Game 7

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals. Here is how to watch the decisive Game 7.

Rylan Stiles

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the third quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the third quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma City is the center of the basketball universe. A historic Game 7 on deck tonight in Bricktown, just the 20th time in NBA Finals history that the series has been sent the distance and first time since 2016.

The OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers are each seeking their first NBA Championship, neither having been this close to a trophy before, just 48 minutes away. It is an undeniable fact that Sunday represents the biggest game in franchise history for each side.

Unsurprisingly, neither side rosters a player who took part in a Game 7 of the NBA Finals, as the Paycom Center atmosphere will be uncharted waters for both clubs.

This will be a moment burned into the memories of each fan base for the rest of time, regardless of outcome, with each hoping to look back on the do-or-die game fondly.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to stave off one of the biggest upsets in NBA history, against a head coach in Rick Carlisle, pacing the sidelines for Indiana, who played a major role in the Dallas Mavericks' historic upset of the Miami Heat back in 2011.

On Sunday, the waiting is sliced by 30 minutes as tip-off of this tilt moves to 7:00 PM CT, but that won't stop the anticipation from building.

How to Watch Game 7

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) vs. Indiana Pacers (3-3)

Time/date: 7:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 22

Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

TV/streaming: ABC

Total points: Over/Under 214.5, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -270

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -7

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News