How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
After controlling a 2-0 series lead, the Thunder dropped Game 3 in blowout fashion as the Timberwolves are thankful to be home and looked to carry that momentum into Game 4 to get this series back even before heading back to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Wednesday.
The Thunder and Timberwolves are set to do battle in the Target Center as Oklahoma City looks to regain full control over this best-of-7 set by going up 3-1 while the Timberwolves need to push this series dead even at two games a piece heading into a pivotal Game 5 in Bricktown.
Oklahoma City has to be able to respond after a lackluster showing in Game 3 that didn't feature a ton of intensity or aggression which led to a trouncing and a blowout loss. The Thunder can loosen up the Timberwolves defense by knocking down shot from beyond the arc.
How to Watch Game 4
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0)
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Monday, May 26
Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN
TV/streaming: ESPN/ESPN2
Total points: Over/Under 219, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -156
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -3
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves head back to Bricktown to get together for Game 5 inside the Paycom Center.