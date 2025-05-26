Inside The Thunder

How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals with the Timberwolves hoping to even up the series.

Rylan Stiles

May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
After controlling a 2-0 series lead, the Thunder dropped Game 3 in blowout fashion as the Timberwolves are thankful to be home and looked to carry that momentum into Game 4 to get this series back even before heading back to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Wednesday.

The Thunder and Timberwolves are set to do battle in the Target Center as Oklahoma City looks to regain full control over this best-of-7 set by going up 3-1 while the Timberwolves need to push this series dead even at two games a piece heading into a pivotal Game 5 in Bricktown.

Oklahoma City has to be able to respond after a lackluster showing in Game 3 that didn't feature a ton of intensity or aggression which led to a trouncing and a blowout loss. The Thunder can loosen up the Timberwolves defense by knocking down shot from beyond the arc.

How to Watch Game 4

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0)

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Monday, May 26

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN

TV/streaming: ESPN/ESPN2

Total points: Over/Under 219, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -156

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -3

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves head back to Bricktown to get together for Game 5 inside the Paycom Center.

RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

