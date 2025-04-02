In the Midst of a Record-Setting Season, OKC Thunder Could Make History Again
The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a historic regular season, and not just by the team's own standards.
With seven games left in the season, OKC has already set the single-season franchise wins record with 63, and finishes the year with a 29-1 record against teams in the Eastern Conference, the best mark in NBA history against the opposing conference over the course of a full season.
The Thunder have recorded 49 wins by double-digits this season, becoming just the second team in NBA history to reach that feat. The only team with more double-digit wins in a season is the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers, who notched 50.
In addition to their impressive record, advanced statistics also illustrate that the Thunder have been one of the best regular season teams in recent memory. Heading into a Wednesday night contest against the Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City boasts a 13.4 Net Rating, which would be tied with the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls for the highest Net Rating over a full season in NBA history.
Even after breaking records and making history in multiple ways over the past few weeks, Mark Daigneault's team has the chance to make history again.
The Thunder currently hold a 13.36 scoring differential through 75 games this year, which would be the highest mark in NBA history. The best scoring differential for an entire regular season is currently 12.28, which was set by the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers.
According to Boston Celtics play-by-play voice Sean Grande, the Thunder need to outscore opponents by a total of six points over the final seven games to maintain the top scoring differential over a full season in NBA history.
Oklahoma City's last seven regular season contests consist of matchups against Detroit, Houston, the Lakers twice, Phoenix, Utah and New Orleans.
The Thunder's lack of playoff experience has made some observers hesitant to place their confidence in OKC to make a deep postseason run, but the team's historic dominance this season is becoming harder to ignore.
Of course, after losing in the second round of the postseason last year, the Thunder have to prove this time around that they are more than just a "regular season team" to alleviate the aforementioned concerns.
This year's Oklahoma City team has evolved from the previous iteration of the Thunder, as the team's stars and role players have improved alongside a few new additions. If OKC ends up reaching the NBA Finals this season, it shouldn't come as a shock, considering the incredible statistical season the team has had.
