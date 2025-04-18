Increase in 3-Point Attempts Could Bode Well for OKC Thunder in Playoffs
Oklahoma City increased its 3-point volume this season, and it could prove massive in the playoffs.
The Thunder are again atop the Western Conference in 2025, sitting at 68-14 ahead of their first playoff game on Sunday. Along with taking the West’s No. 1 seed for the second straight year, the Thunder also have the best record in the league.
While the Thunder’s defense and the superstardom of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have dominated headlines throughout their journey to 68 wins, they have also made another change that could help them in the postseason. A season after having the league’s top 3-point percentage, the Thunder looked to take advantage of that and increase their attempts.
Last season, the Thunder shot 38.9% from beyond the arc on 34.2 shots per game. While the percentage was the best in the league, the Thunder’s attempts from deep ranked in the bottom half of the league.
This season, the Thunder increased their outside shooting volume and have taken an average of 38.8 shots from beyond the arc every game. That number was enough to push the Thunder into the top 10.
Despite a rough shooting start as the team adjusted to taking more outside shots, Oklahoma City finished the season shooting 37.4% from deep, good for sixth in the league. Not only have the Thunder generally maintained their outside shooting efficiency, they’ve also increased their volume.
While the Thunder ranked in the bottom half of the league in outside shooting volume in the regular season in 2024, they ranked third in that category in the postseason, still taking 34 3-pointers per game. Many other teams in the league decreased their outside shooting volume in the postseason while the Thunder maintained theirs.
Already having a middling attempt rate didn’t give the Thunder much of an advantage by maintaining their shooting profile. However, if the Thunder can continue taking nearly 40 shots a night from deep in the upcoming playoffs, it could give them a huge offensive boost.
Although there is no guarantee the Thunder’s increased shooting volume will result in postseason success, these moments were the exact reason behind the shift.