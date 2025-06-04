Indiana Pacers Comfortable in Underdog Role vs. OKC Thunder
It is hard to find anyone picking the Indiana Pacers to win the NBA Finals over the juggernaut that has been the Oklahoma City Thunder all season long.
Not only do the odds heavily favor the Thunder but the pundits are on Oklahoma City's side as well. Tyrese Haliburton spoke to the media on Tuesday at Pacers practice to discuss the upcoming NBA Finals bout.
Haliburton dished on the Indiana Pacers' mindset in this NBA Finals going up against the best team in the NBA.
"As long as the guys in our locker room and people in this building believe, anything is possible," Haliburton said. "We're really excited about the challenge. It's a really good team in front of us. No quote-unquote expert or analyst is gonna pick us. That's OK. We like it better that way. It's going to be a lot of fun."
Doubt is a funny thing. It can be used to force people –– and teams –– to crumble and give in. Or bring them closer to their goals. For the Indiana Pacers, the constant doubt has been a fuel to the Eastern Conference Finals Championship and sit just four wins away from an NBA Title.
"We're all doubted in this series. There's no expectations for us to get here externally, obviously," Haliburton said. "We're just trying to approach it the right way. Approach it the way we approach every game and we approach every day. Nobody is expecting us to win except for the guys in the locker room. We believe and that's the exciting part about it. When you get to prove people wrong."
The pressure is totally on the Oklahoma City Thunder as they are the heavy favorites in this series with every pundits prediction leaning toward the Bricktown Ballers. Haliburton and company under stand this and the reason why.
"This is gonna be a fun challenge. To win a championship, you have to beat the best and these guys are the best," Haliburton said. "Wouldn't want it any other way."
It is the best team in the NBA running up against the red-hot Indiana Pacers as these NBA Finals are set. Oklahoma City has been the class of the league all season long and the Pacers will need another upset to pull off their first NBA Championship.