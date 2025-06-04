Indiana Pacers Big Man Gives Glowing Review of OKC Thunder Coach
The World and the Oklahoma City Thunder are much different than they were in 2020-21. For starters, the OKC Thunder have rattled off 68 wins this season and that squad only mustered 22 wins in the midst of its rebuild.
There are still throughlines from those losing Thunder teams to this juggernaut about to take on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals.
One of those familiar faces now plays for the Thunder's foe, Tony Bradley, an Oklahoma City big man during the 2020-21 campaign, playing in 22 games.
Bradley is back in the NBA –– and has played meaningful playoff minutes –– with the Indiana Pacers en route to the Finals. At Finals Media Day, the 27-year-old was asked to reflect on his time in Bricktown and specifically his relationship with Mark Daigneault.
"Yeah, I always liked Coach Mark, being here. That was a season where we weren't that good, but you could see – well, I could see – he was a smart coach, and I enjoyed my time [In Oklahoma City]" Tony Bradley Explained. "I know a lot of the guys on the team...I have been with some of those guys, they have put all those pieces together and its a great, great spot."
While many cast Daigneault as a side story in the Thunder's rebuild, assuming he was only in the role to develop and eat losses, Oklahoma City always had him pegged in the leading role. Signs of which were seen by Bradley and others early on.
Now, despite the strange path to get here, both sit in the NBA Finals, four wins away from an NBA Championship.