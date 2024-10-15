Injury Report, Updated Odds (10/15): Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in Denver to take on the Nuggets for a road contest, which replicates how the squad opens their regular season. They've had a four-day break, and they now take to Denver to get back in action and continue preparing for the regular season.
The club has just two more preseason contests before beginning their regular season campaign. With the Thunder entering the new season with so much expectation, hitting the ground running could be huge for team morale.
Playing the Nuggets in the preseason gives the squad a good opportunity to sharpen up their conditioning and games to be able to start the new season strongly.
Injury Report
Thunder:
Jaylin Williams, out (knee)
Kenrich Williams, out (knee)
Nikola Topic, out (knee)
Nuggets:
Nikola Jokic, out
Russell Westbrook, out
Jamal Murray, out (knee)
Peyton Watson, questionable (hamstring)
DeAndre Jordan, questionable (rest)
DaRon Holmes II, out (achilles)
Denver is going to be shorthanded. They won't roll into this game completely healthy. Nuggets head coach Mike Malone has harped on his team and explained the importance of conditioning.
The Thunder will be without their three injured players, at minimum. Beyond that, no resting players have been announced yet, if there will be any. Be sure to check back for an update regarding the starters and who will be available.
Updated Odds
The spread between the two teams is close. The Thunder, on the road, is a 3.5-point favorite over the Nuggets. Preseason odds don't mean much, though. How much different players play is far from known, and the injury report typically isn't revealed until just before the game.
With the Nuggets likely resting some players, and the Thunder having not yet revealed whether they are or not, it makes sense for Oklahoma City to be a favorite.
