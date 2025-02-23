Is Jalen Williams Biggest X-Factor for OKC Thunder?
Jalen Williams has taken another leap this season, but he still has something to prove.
Throughout the Oklahoma City Thunder’s run to 45-10, Williams has undeniably been the second-most valuable player behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While the Thunder’s center situation has dictated stretches of the season, Williams’ all-around ability has helped the Thunder continue to thrive when they had to go small.
In a recent Bleacher Report article detailing the biggest X-factor for each NBA team, Jalen Williams got the nod for the Thunder. Despite Williams’ excellence for the Thunder this season, his ability to be the second option on a championship team is still in doubt.
This season, Williams has averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Those numbers were enough to earn his first All-Star appearance and establish himself in only his third season. Averaging 1.7 steals this season, Williams is also a top candidate to make an All-Defensive team for the first time after guarding every position this season.
Of course, none of that would be remembered in a positive light if he can’t continue his great play into the postseason. Although the Thunder rely on plenty of other players, Williams’ performances hold more weight than most and his occasional struggles to find consistency could be detrimental in the playoffs.
Even Chet Holmgren holds less weight in the postseason. While Holmgren’s offensive performance will be needed in the postseason, his floor is still an All-Defensive caliber rim protector who adds another dimension to one of the best defenses in recent history.
Williams’ defense is important as well, but Oklahoma City’s abundance of perimeter defense makes his impact on that end slightly less important. That makes his offense the true X-factor in Oklahoma City’s quest for a championship.
He’s done well with his opportunities this season, but the postseason minutes when Williams is on the floor without Gilgeous-Alexander could determine how far the Thunder can go. Last season, Williams averaged 18.7 points on solid efficiency. If he can take another step in that area this season, the Thunder could be in perfect shape.
