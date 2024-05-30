Is Mikal Bridges a Realistic Option for the Oklahoma City Thunder?
When you look up the definition of "consistent" in the dictionary, Mikal Bridges' name should probably. be listed somewhere in the description.
The Brooklyn Nets forward is considered the NBA's "Iron Man", holding a record amongst active players of 472 straight games played that spans his entire six-year career. Aside from never missing a game, his production has also gotten to that of a borderline All-Star talent, recording averages of 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season.
A vast amount of teams across the league have expressed interest in Bridges over the last few seasons, and trade rumors are still flowing today. Although he's a great talent to have for Brooklyn, the potential assets it could receive in a trade could be more beneficial in its rebuilding stage.
It's clear why a team such as the Oklahoma City Thunder would be interested in Bridges. He's reliable to stay on the court for the entirety of the regular season and playoffs, while giving versatile play at the small forward position. By using his 7-foot-1 wingspan, he's able to make putting up shots difficult for his opponents, but also gives him an advantage offensively.
Bridges would clearly slide in at the small forward position in the starting lineup, with Luguentz Dort liking moving to the shooting guard spot, leaving Josh Giddey to drop down to the second unit. It'd make for a lineup with defensive weapons at every position, while also increasing the floor spacing and 3-point shooting potential.
Negotiations with the Nets aren't going to be simple, however, as the asking price for Bridges has been notably high in the past. It'll require multiple first-round picks — potentially including the No. 12 pick in this year's draft — and young talent such as Josh Giddey, Cason Wallace and/or Ousmane Dieng. It'll take a lot for them to pull the trigger, and it'll be equally the same for Oklahoma City.
There's reason to believe that Bridges could be the missing piece of a championship Thunder team. His fit would be seamlessly into the lineup, adding a whole new level of value that would greatly improve a team that was already a No. 1 seed last season. But making that happen will require some sacrifices, and it's unclear if it's ready to go through with that.
Bridges certainly should be looked at by Oklahoma City, but there shouldn't be high expectations of the pairing coming to fruition this offseason.
