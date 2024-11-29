Isaiah Hartenstein Calls OKC Thunder Superstar a 'Killer'
The Oklahoma City Thunder went out and grabbed the best big man money could buy this summer. Fixing their weakness in a hurry when luring Isaiah Hartenstein away from the New York Knicks with a blockbuster three-year $87 Million Dollar pact.
His Bricktown debut was delayed after suffering a hand fracture in the preseason but the big man has made a strong first impressive on the organization, so much so, that he is the talk of the town.
It started with Gilgeous-Alexander lathering Hartenstein with praise after just their second regular season together, going as far as to call him a dream.
"He's a dream big man for a marquee guy," Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I leave the front office stuff to Sam [Presti], I trust him really well. Obviously he reads minds. I didn’t have to say anything.”
After their third game together, marking Hartenstein's third straight double-double and the first time he witnessed the Thunder superstar end a contest with a cold-blooded dagger, the former-Knick was in awe. The big man reciprocated that praise.
"He's a killer. He's a killer for sure. Just playing with so many superstars now in my career, he's been really impressive. The way he stop on a dime, the way he can create for himself. I think the more impressive thing is also, I didn't know before how good he can create for others. So just now being out with him and making the easy pass out of the traps, not forcing it, but then also being able to attack the traps and get to the spots," Hartenstein said.
"Then off the court, just a great teammate, very dedicated to his craft, very professional. We're the same age, but especially at his age, how professional he is, how serious he takes things. I think that's been really impressive," The Thunder center continued.
