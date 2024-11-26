Isaiah Hartenstein Earns First Starting Nod With OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are starting a four game Western Conference road swing on Monday against the Sacramento Kings. With no shortage of injuries the Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng. Isaiah Joe, who was questionable with a calf injury, has returned for the Thunder.
Last week, the Thunder saw big man Isaiah Hartenstein return to the fold and make his 2024-25 NBA season debut after inking the big man to a 3-year $87 Million Dollar Pact, the largest in club history. Hartenstein came off the bench on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers and impress in his first showing.
After four days off, Mark Daigneault has shuffled the starting lineup, inserting Hartenstein's size into the first five. The big man is flanked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Jalen Williams.
After Holmgren sustained a hip fracture against Golden State two weeks ago, this is the first time Williams will not be the Thunder's center in name only. Now, Oklahoma City enjoys more traditional size.
Hartenstein is a welcomed addition to the Thunder's starting unit in Sacramento as Oklahoma City will have to do battle with All-Star Domantas Sabonis - who began his career in Bricktown.
The former-Knicks' debut couldn't have gone better in Oklahoma City turning in 13 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 28 minutes against Portland. The Thunder are 1-0 with him in the lineup.
