Isaiah Hartenstein Highlights Jalen Williams' Defense With All-Star Nod
The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a scorching hot 37-9 record this season and will send two players to the NBA All-Star game - just as every team in NBA history has done with a .800 winning percentage or better.
Jalen Williams earned a reserve spot on Thursday and before the Thunder's game against the Kings tipped off, Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein reflecting on this honor for Williams.
"It's great! He deserves it. He has been big for us all year. When you look at him defensively, that has been the biggest key. Him coming in night-in-night-out the way he plays defensively has been huge. Offensively, distributing the ball, scoring, it is great he made All-Star, he deserves it," Hartenstein said.
Hartenstein has gotten to see Williams up close and personal this season, after previously playing him just twice a year. The seven-footer chuckled when reflecting on facing the Santa Clara product remarking that Williams always dominated on the offensive end against the Knicks, so he knew he could score.
“Probably the defensive side. How good he was defensively. Definitely a better passer than I thought he was. He killed us when I was in New York, so offensively I kinda knew what he had. Great guy, great teammate. Does it on both ends of the court,” Hartenstein said at Saturday's shootaround.
Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play in the NBA All-Star game on Feb. 16 in the Chase Center.
