Isaiah Hartenstein's Defensive Impact is Paramount Heading into the Postseason
Oklahoma City fans were able to witness a couple emphatic swats as if it were the Steven Adams, Serge Ibaka days back in Bricktown on Tuesday night.
Everyone remembers "Iblaka." When Ibaka would get in a mode, he was the best shot blocker across the entire association for some time, and each swat would amp the crowd up while providing a mental boost and great momentum to the Thunder.
Isaiah Hartenstein, who came on with Oklahoma City over the offseason, showed a glimpse of that versus the Los Angeles Lakers in Tuesday night's game. Managing a 16-point victory, the Thunder had fought till the final minutes before the team was able to blow the doors off and create a large gap.
Holding an eight-point lead nearing five minutes left to play, the Thunder were building serious momentum; and Hartenstein bolstered that even further. As LeBron James sprinted like a freight train to an opening down the middle of the key, he rose up with his right and was met with a stronger force, as Hartenstein met him at the rim and entirely with straight hand to ball.
This was the point that electrified the Paycom Center crowd, leaving Oklahoma City to forge a 14-point gap in the coming minutes before extending it to as much as 20, ultimately taking the win on Tuesday night. This capped off a 2-1 season series win for Oklahoma City, as the Thunder avenged its loss to Los Angeles by 27 points on Sunday afternoon at home.
Hartenstein ended the night with two massive blocks, the other coming against Dalton Knecht in the second frame, a steal, eight points and a game-leading 15 rebounds to lead Oklahoma City.
On Sunday in the team's loss, Hartenstein only tallied six rebounds to bring the Thunder to 34 on the game compared to the Lakers' 43. Oklahoma City was still out-rebounded on Tuesday, but only by one, 45-44.
Hartenstein's ability to hold down the fort in the paint will be very much needed heading down the barrel of the postseason. A couple blocks a game, an efficient scoring night and consistent, dynamic defense will be integral from Hartenstein for this team when facing physical teams in the playoffs.